Beginning Monday, April 27, Laurens County School District 55 WiFi bus locations and times will change for students to access the internet and internet-based classroom materials.
The WiFi-equipped buses will be at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bus 1
Laurens Terrace
Bus 2
Laurens Villa
Bus 3
Friendship Bapt. Church
Bus 4
Spring Street Apts.
Bus 5
Meadowbrook
Bus 6
Hilltop Apts. / Laurens Glen
