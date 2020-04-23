School bus privatization would put severe strain on District 55 finances

 

Beginning Monday, April 27, Laurens County School District 55 WiFi bus locations and times will change for students to access the internet and internet-based classroom materials.

The WiFi-equipped buses will be at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bus 1

Laurens Terrace

Bus 2

Laurens Villa

Bus 3

Friendship Bapt. Church 

Bus 4

Spring Street Apts. 

Bus 5

Meadowbrook  

Bus 6

Hilltop Apts. / Laurens Glen