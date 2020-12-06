Beginning immediately, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will revise their current quarantine policies to utilize the new standards established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The CDC and DHEC have offered modified guidelines for individuals who must quarantine due to a close contact with a positive case of COVID-19. While the CDC still recommends a 14-day quarantine as the safest option, it provided two alternatives for reducing the quarantine period.
The new options are 7- and 10-day quarantine periods, depending on specific criteria. In both options, the quarantined individual must remain COVID-19 symptom free for the duration of their quarantine. Someone on quarantine who is symptom free may opt to take a COVID-19 test on or after the seventh day in quarantine.
A negative test result would officially end their period of quarantine. Someone who remains COVID-19 symptom free, but who is not tested on or after the seventh day, may end their quarantine after 10-days as long as they remain symptom free.
Individuals who may be unable to wear a facemask will not be able to utilize the shortened quarantine options. If, at any time, an individual in quarantine experiences symptoms of COVID-19, they should complete the full 14-day quarantine period.
While individuals may return earlier than the 14-days that has been the standard, they will need to take even greater care in wearing facemasks, social distancing, hand washing, and other preventative measures.
LCSD 55 Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas, said, “We are always anxious to have our staff and students in our schools and these new guidelines will help reduce the impact of time away from school for students. Anything we can do to minimize the health, social-emotional, and academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is a welcome opportunity. We will continue to remain vigilant with our safety practices and procedures during these unprecedented times.”
