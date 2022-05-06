Students in Laurens County School District 55 and 56 dismissed early on Friday, May 6 due to the threat of inclement weather.
District 55 elementary and middle schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., and the district’s only high school will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
M.S. Bailey and the elementary schools in District 56 will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Clinton Middle and Clinton High School will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
There will be no extra-curriculuar, afterschool care, or athletic practices this afternoon due to the threat of bad weather.
District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas noted, “The decision to dismiss early was made after careful review of information provided by weather officials regarding the threat of severe weather in our area this afternoon.” The National Weather Service information indicated that the Laurens area has the potential for extreme winds moving into the area. “We feel it is best for our students and staff to have the opportunity to be off the roads before these condisitions begin to impact our area,” said Thomas.
