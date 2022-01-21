Laurens County School District 55 and 56 will be dismissing early today due to the threat of inclement weather.
District 55 will be dismissing students two hours early. Early dismissal times for District 56 include: 12:30pm for MS Bailey, 1:00pm for elementary schools, and 1:30pm for the middle and high school.
For District 56, there will be no after-school programs at elementary schools and all after-school activities for tonight have also been canceled.
