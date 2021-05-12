On the evening of May 11, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order Number 2021-23 stating that a parent/legal guardian may opt-out their child from wearing a face-covering/mask at school.
Initially, there were some discrepancies between the directives of the Executive Order and the mandates issued by the South Carolina Department of Education for school districts.
According to Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas, “Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) received information from the South Carolina Department of Education today notifying us that State Superintendent Molly Spearman has rescinded the state face-covering policy for students. This change applies to our school buildings, but face-coverings remain a requirement on school buses per federal government mandates.”
LCSD 55 has also received a standardized opt-out form that must be used unaltered for parental/legal guardian consent for a student to be exempt. The form is available on SCDHEC’s website (https://scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/Library/D-4286.pdf) or via a link on the LCSD 55 website (www.laurens55.org). Copies of the document will also be available in the office at each school. A parent/legal guardian must complete the form and return it to the school.
“This change currently applies to students, but we are reviewing our policies regarding staff face-covering requirements. DHEC’s recommendations regarding COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks, have not changed. Superintendent Spearman and the SCDE continue to urge schools and districts to follow DHEC’s public health guidance as they have throughout the pandemic,” added Thomas.
District 56 issued a statement on Wednesday.
"Earlier today, DHEC sent school districts a mask opt-out form for parents to complete if interested, and a hard copy of this form has gone home with all students across the district. The mask opt-out does not apply to school buses. All students riding a bus must continue to wear a mask. However, effective Thursday, May 13, parents may complete a mask opt-out form that would allow students to not wear a mask during the school day. Parents have the option to complete this consent form and return it to the appropriate school once completed. District 56 is still cleaning regularly, encouraging students to hand wash frequently, and enforcing social distancing protocols. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this change."
