Parents of students in Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) are receiving a pack of two at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits. Distribution of the test kits is expected to be completed within the next week.
The district is providing the free rapid test kits in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).
“Laurens 55 is committed to doing everything we can to increase the safety and health of our students and staff and to incorporate measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “From the beginning, our goal has been to have students safe, learning, and thriving in our classrooms.”
Dr. Jody Penland, LCSD 55 Assistant Superintendent, noted that families may opt to use the at-home kits to alert the school of a student testing positive and when a negative test result is needed in order for a student to return to school. “We are providing instructions for parents with the distribution of the test kits,” Penland said. “The instructions will also be available on our district website and questions may be addressed to the school nurse.” Penland noted that parents do not have to test their student to return to school unless there is a need to test. “Those situations include a student who has symptoms or if there has been close contact.”
A student who tests positive for COVID-19 must complete at least five full days of isolation. The student is not allowed to attend school or any school function/athletic event while in isolation.
LCSD 55 is also providing PCR Testing through MAKO, a DHEC vendor, for all students and staff. The schedule for those testing dates and sites is located on the district website at www.laurens55.org.
Superintendent Thomas noted, “We feel this is another way to help our families as we all continue to address the impact of COVID-19.”
