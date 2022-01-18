Laurens County School District 55 and 56 announced today that Wednesday, January 19 will be an eLearning day.
According to District 56, the reason for this change stems from staffing concerns due to COVID, as well as, weather-related conditions for many faculty and staff who live north of the district and are still dealing with snow and ice.
All extracurricular activities in both districts have been canceled for Wednesday.
District 55 said that the amount of ice and snow that remains on roads throughout the county, along with the forecast for low temperatures, forced their decision for eLearning on Wednesday.
