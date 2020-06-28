District 55 logo

The District 55 Support Staff of the Year program recognizes those support staff members on campuses and in district departments that regularly exceed expectations.

These staff members exhibit characteristics that are valued by coworkers, administrators, teachers, students, and parents.

The Support Staff of the Year awards recognize employees who have at least three years of continuous service with Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) and who exemplify positive characteristics and leadership within their role in LCSD 55.

The following were selected as Support Staff of the Year for their schools and departments:

E.B. Morse Elementary School: Ptia Patterson

Ford Elementary School: Claudette Belue

Laurens Elementary School: Arcilla Calwise

Waterloo Elementary School: Sherry Hill

Gray Court-Owings School: Mindy Carter

Hickory Tavern School: April Kingsborough

Laurens Middle School: Tina Marino

Sanders Middle School: Benjamin Coleman

Laurens District High School: Elizabeth Patterson

LCSD 55 Maintenance: Andrew Ashley

LCSD 55 Transportation: Reco Wright

LCSD 55 Student Nutrition: Jane Robbs 

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Employee Recognition Banquet normally held each May to celebrate and recognize these stellar individuals along with retirees and employees who are reaching years of service milestones. Instead, LCSD 55 held a special day for Employees to pick up their awards and have their photos taken at the district office. LCSD 55 hopes to celebrate these award recipients more formally when they return in the fall of 2020. 