The District 55 Support Staff of the Year program recognizes those support staff members on campuses and in district departments that regularly exceed expectations.
These staff members exhibit characteristics that are valued by coworkers, administrators, teachers, students, and parents.
The Support Staff of the Year awards recognize employees who have at least three years of continuous service with Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) and who exemplify positive characteristics and leadership within their role in LCSD 55.
The following were selected as Support Staff of the Year for their schools and departments:
E.B. Morse Elementary School: Ptia Patterson
Ford Elementary School: Claudette Belue
Laurens Elementary School: Arcilla Calwise
Waterloo Elementary School: Sherry Hill
Gray Court-Owings School: Mindy Carter
Hickory Tavern School: April Kingsborough
Laurens Middle School: Tina Marino
Sanders Middle School: Benjamin Coleman
Laurens District High School: Elizabeth Patterson
LCSD 55 Maintenance: Andrew Ashley
LCSD 55 Transportation: Reco Wright
LCSD 55 Student Nutrition: Jane Robbs
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Employee Recognition Banquet normally held each May to celebrate and recognize these stellar individuals along with retirees and employees who are reaching years of service milestones. Instead, LCSD 55 held a special day for Employees to pick up their awards and have their photos taken at the district office. LCSD 55 hopes to celebrate these award recipients more formally when they return in the fall of 2020.
