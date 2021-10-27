At October’s regular Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas announced the launch of an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certification Program.
The program will begin in Spring 2022 and is in partnership with Piedmont Technical College.
According to Piedmont Tech, EMTs are employed in areas such as emergency ambulances, private non-emergent transport services, clinics, and other allied health care settings. Piedmont Technical College's Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program combines classroom learning and extensive practical hands-on labs.
A new Parent Academy Series will begin on Thursday Oct 28, from 11:45 a.m.– 12:45 p.m. entitled Lunch and Learn Opportunity: In Focus Parent Resources.
The second session will be that evening on Oct 28, from 6:00-7:00 p.m., entitled Ending the Silence. Both events free of charge and parents can register online.
Michelin USA made a donation to the Waterloo Elementary School for $2,000 of STEM Equipment for innovating a STEM Lab, and a $1,000 grant for STEM Parent Night.
