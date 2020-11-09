Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced on Monday that they will move to their next phase of face-to-face learning.
Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas, announced, “We are planning to phase-in eighth graders and eleventh graders for more face-to-face learning on Monday, November 16, 2020. These students will join the sixth and twelfth grade students attending four (4) days each week while continuing with eLearning on Wednesdays.”
Seventh, ninth, and tenth grade students will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule until additional materials arrive to make full face-to-face five (5) day per week classes possible for all students.
Thomas added, “We are hopeful that on November 30, 2020, we will have received all of the Plexiglas needed to do our last phase-in. Our knowledge and understanding of the pandemic continues to evolve and we will continue to update protocols and plans appropriately as more information becomes available.”
LCSD 55 continues to monitor the cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at each district location and provides updated numbers each Friday in a dashboard found on the district’s website at https://www.laurens55.org/.
As of Friday, November 6, 2020, there was a total of 81 staff and students in isolation (symptomatic or tested positive for COVID-19) or quarantine (close contact with positive case). This is approximately 2.0% of the total on-campus population of staff and students.
Safety continues to be the main priority of the district and LCSD 55 asks parents to please continue to monitor children (our students) for symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, etc.) and do not send students to school if they are exhibiting these symptoms. LCSD 55 also asks the broader community to help reduce the spread of the disease by wearing facemasks and observing social distancing protocols.
As a reminder, LCSD 55 will continue to require that students and staff wear facemasks each day. The district will continue to do temperature checks as students and staff arrive on campus. On bus routes, LCSD 55 will continue to require that there is only one student per seat (unless members of the same household are sitting together).
