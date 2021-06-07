In a called meeting on June 7, 2021, the Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Board of Trustees approved the superintendent’s recommendation to hire Carlos Littlejohn as principal of Laurens Elementary School effective July 1, 2021.
Littlejohn will be replacing Randy Dendy, who is leaving LCSD 55 at the end of the current school year.
In response to his appointment, Littlejohn said, “I am highly enthused about working in a spirited environment that places a strong emphasis on putting students first and maximizes staff performance to develop tomorrow’s leaders.”
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “Carlos Littlejohn has a unique talent for driving the academic success at each school he has served. I am confident that Littlejohn will remain dedicated to those overall efforts and embrace the LCSD 55 mission.”
While Littlejohn will be new to LCSD 55, he is by no means new to public education. Littlejohn comes to the district with over 19 years of experience in education. He has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal during his career.
Littlejohn received his undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Winthrop University, a master’s in Education/English as a Second Language from the University of North Carolina, and an Educational Specialist degree from Furman University. He is currently working toward a doctorate in Education from North Greenville University.
“I am grateful to the school board and administration of Laurens 55 for the opportunity to serve as principal of Laurens Elementary School. I am looking forward to working closely and collaboratively with the community to create proactive strategies to positively affect student achievement,” said Littlejohn following the announcement.
