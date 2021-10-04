The Laurens County School District 55 Board of Trustees recently approved the 2022-2023 school year calendar.
The approved calendar was created in cooperation with Laurens County School District 56. The two school districts have worked together on the school year calendar for many years.
“A survey was sent to all district staff to gather feedback,” said Dr. Jody Penland, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services. Penland added that 160 surveys were completed in District 55. “We used that input to help develop a calendar that meets the mandates in place for school districts,” noted Penland.
The 2022-2023 calendar has the first day for students on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The last day for students is set for Friday, May 26, 2023. In the event of the need for make-up days, those are set for May 30 and 31, and June 1, 2023.
