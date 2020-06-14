Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has begun work on a plan addressing the following issues: e-learning, re-entry, curriculum and instruction, special population needs, and operational procedures.
LCSD 55 is surveying parents on their thoughts and ideas regarding e-Learning and the Re-entry plan for fall 2020.
Feedback from the parent survey will help provide a framework for how the district adapts its resources, personnel, and teaching models to a COVID-19 world. LCSD 55 asks all parents to complete the survey by Monday, June 15, 2020.
To access the parent survey, click here. Parent Survey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.