District 55 logo

Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has begun work on a plan addressing the following issues: e-learning, re-entry, curriculum and instruction, special population needs, and operational procedures.

LCSD 55 is surveying parents on their thoughts and ideas regarding e-Learning and the Re-entry plan for fall 2020. 

Feedback from the parent survey will help provide a framework for how the district adapts its resources, personnel, and teaching models to a COVID-19 world. LCSD 55 asks all parents to complete the survey by Monday, June 15, 2020. 

To access the parent survey, click here. Parent Survey 

 