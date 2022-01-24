Laurens District 55 board of trustees unanimously agreed to allow the annexation Gray Court-Owings School into the town of Gray Court at their monthly meeting on Monday night at the district administrative office in Laurens.
Gray Court-Owings School currently sits in unincorporated Laurens County but is contiguous to the town limits of Gray Court.
The Town of Gray Court approached District 55 about the proposed annexation in late 2021 after a developer was considering building new single-family homes near the school. For the town to apply for funding to get water and sewer to the property from Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission, the proposed development would have to be annexed into the town limits.
The layout of the property, that circles behind the school, currently sits outside of the town limits and does not meet up with the town limits. To touch the town limits, the proposed property would need to be contiguous to the school property that would be inside the town limits after annexation.
According to District 55 superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas, the annexation would not change the tax status of the school or increase taxation.
