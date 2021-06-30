At Monday’s Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees meeting, the board was asked to approve the 2021-2022 reopening plan.
The board was asked to approve the second draft of the plan. The first draft was previously published and the second draft was released last week.
The drafts were created with the state's 13-section template. The public had various forms on input as well. This included a survey that were completed by 72 members of the community.
The district also used guidance from a number of sources including DHEC, Prisma Health, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce COVID task force.
After discussion by the board about terminology, the second draft was approved by a 5-2 vote.
Click here to view the reopening plan.
Ms. Wanda Knight from the Student Nutrition Department presented the board with a breakdown of what they have been doing since March of 2020.
Since last March they have provided 1.7 million meals. During the 2020-2021, 7,500 meals a day.
With 50 percent of their staff working this summer, they provided 2,600 on Monday, June 28. They have a goal to provide 50,000 meals this summer.
Waterloo Elementary School’s Cafeteria Manager Brenda Choice was selected as the School Nutrition Association of South Carolina Manager of the Year.
