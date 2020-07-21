Laurens District 55 school board held a called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the plans for reopening schools this fall. No guests were allowed in the meeting and the meeting was available on Facebook Live.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas stated that face-to-face, 5 days a week is the ultimate goal when it is safe to do so. Gov. Henry McMaster asked districts to move to a 5-day-a-week model in a press conference last week.
The Virtual Academy, a collaboration between District 55 and 56, will continue to be an option with an extended deadline to register of Friday, July 24.
The plan presented to board members was broken down into phases. The green phase is the ultimate goal, all face to face, 5 days a week. The hope is to have the data on Fridays to let the families know what will be going on the following week.
Yellow is the hybrid model. 50 percent of students would be in attendance daily. There will be a green team and a gold team. The green team would be in attendance Monday and Tuesday, and the gold team would attend Thursday and Friday. The green team will be students with last names beginning with A -K and the gold team would be L-Z. They will be making sure that families in the same household will be attending on the same days. Wednesday will be virtual learning for the entire class and will allow for deep cleaning within the school buildings.
The red phase would be all E-learning.
Temperature checks will be conducted for students and staff. Staff will have to wear a mask or face shield. When it is a “green” day, a mask would not be required.
A motion was made to give parents two options, traditional face to face or virtual academy. If COVID-19 numbers do not allow for face to face, a hybrid or E-learning model be introduced. The motion was changed to add that the decision would be made weekly.
After discussion, another motion was made to approve Dr. Thomas’s phased plan, but for one semester.
A board member asked if students and teachers both wore a mask, could they do the traditional plan. The board member was told that if students and teachers wore a mask, the social distancing rule would be lowered to 3 feet instead of the 6 feet required without a mask. Dr. Thomas said if numbers were still high, this option would still be unsafe for students.
The motion to use Dr. Thomas’s phased plan of using weekly updates to decide what phase the schools would be in was passed.
The board then addressed a change to the academic calendar. The plan would be for teachers to return August 24 and students return September 8. LEAP week would begin August 31.
The state requires 5 Learning Evaluation Analysis Prepare (LEAP) days for K5 through 8th grade. Those days have to begin 5 days before the start of school. These days could be used for various things to help transition back into school learning.
A motion was made to approve the revised schedule, with students returning to school on September 8. The motion was approved, with one board member opposing.
