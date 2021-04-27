The Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees approved bonuses at their April meeting. The bonuses are for employees, expressing appreciation for the work needed as schools adjusted to COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas told the Trustees, “I want to thank all of our employees and congratulate them on how they performed in a situation that they had no control over. All of our employees demonstrated that they were flexible and hard-working, while maintaining a positive attitude, even while pulling extra duties, due to our lack of substitute teachers.”
The employees will receive the $850 bonus on May 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.