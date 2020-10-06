The Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Board of Trustees met on Tuesday night to review the 2020-2021 school calendar.
The district currently has two eLearning practice days on the calendar for October 15 and 16. These dates are required to be on the calendar during normal circumstances because the South Carolina Department of Education approved LCSD 55 as an eLearning district during inclement weather or other school closures. This means the school district no longer has to have make-up days built into the school calendar.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “The current school calendar has those eLearning practice days scheduled for the same week we want to bring back 5K and 1st grade students for full 5-day, face-to-face instruction. Under the current circumstances, it does not make sense to make this shift. We would rather move these eLearning practice days to later in the first semester.”
The proposal Thomas presented to the Board of Trustees recommended moving the eLearning practice days to the Monday and Tuesday prior to the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 23 and 24), which would also give the district an opportunity to do a deep clean of the buildings prior to students returning after the holidays.
The revised calendar also reflects the elimination of school make-up days and would solidify June 18, 2021 as the last day of school for students. After a limited amount of discussion among the board members, all seven members of the Board of Trustees approved the change with a unanimous vote.
“We are grateful to the board,” added Thomas, “for their rapid response to our request for this meeting. We believe it is in the best interests of our students, our staff, our families, and the broader community.”
