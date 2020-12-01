The Laurens County District 55 School Board extended the contract of Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas Monday night at a called meeting.
The vote was 4 to 2 with trustees Cathy Little and Mike Hughes voting against the extension.
The one-year extension salary is $142,000 plus benefits.
The board previously gave Thomas an overall “Excellent” rating at the regular November meeting of the Board of Trustees.
Mrs. Little said, “I feel that the granting of a one year contract at such an early stage is irresponsible and reflects a lack of true concern for our students, staff, and community.”
Susan Calhoun-Ware supported the contract extension and the salary, saying, “I wish we could have offered her even more.”
Thomas commented, following the meeting, saying, “I am grateful that the board continues to show confidence in both my ability to do the work and my commitment to the students, staff, and community in LCSD 55. We have a tremendous opportunity, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, to utilize everything we have learned to serve our students more effectively and efficiently. We will continue to grow beyond this pandemic and I am excited by the future of LCSD 55.”
