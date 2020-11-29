Following the Superintendent’s Report on November 23, to the Board of Trustees of Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55), Dr. Ameca Thomas requested that the Board approve a $600 appreciation bonus for all employees of the district.
In prefacing her request, Thomas said, “I’m thankful to the staff [of LCSD 55] for their hard work during these unprecedented times. Things continue to evolve and our staff has had to make changes and adjustments throughout the process. This bonus will serve as an effort to show every employee just how much we appreciate all they do.”
The board agreed with Thomas and unanimously approved the bonus, which will be distributed to employees of the district on December 4, 2020.
Recognition was given to three board members whose service as trustees was ending with this meeting. Thomas acknowledged the service of Barbara Beeks (10 years of service), Terri Martin (17 years of service) and Robby Bell (8 years of service), saying, “Thank you for your support, for your heart for service, your sincere motives, and your dedication and commitment to Laurens County School District #55.”
In January of 2021, Martin’s seat will be filled by Todd Varner, Beeks will be replaced by Neal Patterson, and Bell’s seat will be assumed by Bubba Rawl. In recognizing the outgoing board members, Thomas set a standard saying, “Serving as a school board trustee requires time and a sincere interest in public education and a commitment to improving learning for all children. I don’t think people realize the incredible burden that you have on your shoulders to be good stewards … that create pathways for all students to be successful.”
In other business, the Board approved the 2021-2022 School Year Academic Calendar presented by Dr. Jody Penland. The approved calendar has students returning to school on August 17, 2021 and completing the school year on May 27, 2022.
The board also approved 10 policies that were presented for second reading by Ed Murray. The policies included information on the use of service animals by staff and students, an update to sexual harassment and retaliation policies affecting staff and students, an updated policy on emergency planning, and a Policy ACB on Educational Equity, which provides a singular policy on the district’s commitment to an equitable education for all students.
Nine of the policies were approved unanimously. Policy ACB was voted on separately from the other nine policies but was eventually approved by a 4 – 2 vote with Trustee Cathy Little and Trustee Mike Hughes voting against the policy. Trustees Martin, Susan Calhoun-Ware, Beeks, and Anthony Carpenter voted for the policy.
The board meeting wrapped up with Carpenter reporting that, in executive session, Dr. Ameca Thomas was given an overall rating of excellent in her evaluation. Carpenter added, “We thank her for her service. We thank her for her hard work and we commend her for her hard work.”
