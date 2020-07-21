Laurens District 55 school board held a called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the plans for reopening schools this fall. No guests were allowed in the meeting and the meeting was available on Facebook Live.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas stated that face-to-face, 5 days a week is the ultimate goal when it is safe to do so. Gov. Henry McMaster asked districts to move to a 5-day-a-week model in a press conference last week.
The Virtual Academy, a collaboration between District 55 and 56, will continue to be an option with an extended deadline to register of Friday, July 24.
The Board of Trustees approved three options for re-opening depending on the status of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Laurens County. Currently, Laurens County is in a “high” risk zone according to DHEC. If school were to start today, it would be an eLearning environment for all students (Red Days).
If the risk of COVID-19 is identified as “moderate,” students would attend school face-to-face two (2) days each week and be involved in eLearning for the remainder of the week (Yellow Days). Students would be split into “green” and “gold” groups based on the first letter of their last name to determine the days they would actually attend school (either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday with all students doing eLearning on Wednesday).
Only when DHEC determines the risk level in Laurens County is “low” would the schools open for full face-to-face instruction five days per week (Green Days).
Thomas said, “Because this situation is very fluid, we have to be prepared for any one of these three scenarios and it may change from week-to-week based on developments with the pandemic. We will receive a report from DHEC each Friday that will determine the status for school the following week.”
Temperature checks will be conducted for students and staff. Staff will have to wear a mask or face shield. When it is a “green” day, a mask would not be required.
The board then addressed a change to the academic calendar. The plan would be for teachers to return August 24 and students return September 8. LEAP week would begin August 31.
The state requires 5 Learning Evaluation Analysis Prepare (LEAP) days for K5 through 8th grade. Those days have to begin 5 days before the start of school. These days could be used for various things to help transition back into school learning.
A motion was made to approve the revised schedule, with students returning to school on September 8. The motion was approved, with one board member opposing.
