The Laurens County District 55 School Board approved suspension of their policy that requires students and teachers to wear masks.
The governor issued an executive order to give students in the state the freedom to go without a mask. With his executive action, Board Chair Cathy Little stated that the district’s policy that requires the mask wearing no longer applies.
Board Member Susan Calhoun-Ware voiced objection. She expressed her fear of lawsuits that may occur with the passage of an amended policy.
The board voted with consideration that an amendment to the mask policy will be in place by the beginning of the next school year. This is to shield the district from potential litigation.
