On Friday, March 26, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) celebrateD International Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Day on each of its school campuses.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “In LCSD 55, our goal is not just strong academics, but also strong mindsets and well-being. We want to enhance the whole child. We understand that SEL changes lives and delivers long-term improvements in skills, behavior, and academic performance while reducing anxiety, depression, and substance abuse.”
LCSD 55 will focus on SEL by concentrating on Mindfulness, which is the essential human ability to be fully present. Being socially-emotionally capable is knowing where you are and what you are doing without being overly reactive or overwhelmed by your surroundings.
The district provided sample resources and lesson plans appropriate for the various grade levels. All school campuses made an announcement on Friday morning explaining the focus and importance of SEL.
The event also tied into the Parent Academy Series currently being offered by LCSD 55. The primary speaker for the series is Mr. Tom McSheehy, MSW, LSW, of the Teaching Heart Institute. McSheehy has provided the district with resources to enhance International SEL Day’s student experience, including a handout on Six Ways of Calming the Brain and the Body from his In Focus SEL curriculum.
Dr. Thomas added, “Students and adults often feel stressed and overwhelmed from day-to-day life. When we add the pandemic’s impact to that, it is not unusual for us to have a fight, flight, or freeze response. We need to provide mindful moments to give everyone a calming break.”
The celebration of International SEL Day highlights the importance of SEL, but it also exemplifies practices that should be used every day for emotional well-being. “The mind, body, and heart are critical to helping students’ academic growth and the better handling of life’s challenges and stresses. These skills are essential to succeed in school, college, work, and life,” said Thomas.
