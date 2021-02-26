Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) participated in the worldwide celebration of Montessori Education Week, Feb. 21-27.
The Montessori Method, developed by Dr. Maria Montessori in the early 1900s, has been a choice program in LCSD 55 for over 20 years.
Currently serving over 550 Pre-K through eighth-grade students in 32 classrooms throughout 8 schools in our district, the Montessori Method allows students in multi-age groupings to learn and grow at their own pace through individualized instruction, small and large group learning, and cooperative peer learning situations in an environment that nurtures the needs and potential of each child.
In honor of Montessori Education Week, each school had various celebrations planned. In addition to songs, read-alouds, and guest speakers, the students researched and planned community service projects such as collecting soda can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, collecting items for food pantries, nursing homes, and other charities; creating a Clothes Closet for students in need; sending handmade cards to essential workers; and sponsoring a child in an underprivileged country to be able to attend school.
The theme for Montessori Education Week was “Peace” and students were involved in a variety of activities both exploring and celebrating what Peace means to them. Students sang songs about peace, read books about peace, created videos about peace, and even enjoyed a Peace Parade.
“We are pleased to highlight this exciting educational experience for our students. It gives them the opportunity to participate in many activities that help them grow both academically and socially,” says Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of LCSD 55.
