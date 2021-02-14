District 55 recently celebrated School Bus Driver Appreciation Week 2021, Feb. 8-12, in South Carolina.
The importance of school bus drivers has been emphasized more than ever this year, as many pivoted duties from safely transporting students to and from schools, to delivering meals and materials to students during the pandemic.
“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), school buses are the safest way to get to and from school. … Each school day in South Carolina, the families of over 750,000 students count on school bus drivers to safely transport their children,” says Richard Podmore, Director of Safety, Office of Transportation at the South Carolina Department of Education.
“Our bus drivers are critical to our operations,” added Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55). “In addition to their regular bus routes, during normal times, they drive student groups on field trips and to participate in other curricular or extracurricular activities. This year, they are driving multiple routes and doing a lot of additional cleaning this year. I am thankful for their hard work and dedication to our children.”
Geoffrey Stephens, LCSD 55 Director of Transportation, said, “We have some awesome drivers that have stepped up to the plate to get this precious cargo to and from school each day. This department could not make it without them.”
As the district celebrates bus drivers, they also recognize the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on them. When someone falls ill or is quarantined due to the pandemic or some other reason interferes with their ability to drive, other drivers step up to fill the gaps and often make sacrifices of their time in service to the district.
“We could use additional drivers to fill the gaps and reduce the burden on our current transportation staff,” said Renee Madden, LCSD 55’s Director of Human Resources. She added, “Anyone interested in driving for LCSD 55 should definitely contact us. We can arrange for the training and licensure necessary for eligible applicants to get certified as a school bus driver.”
Anyone interested in this opportunity can get an application online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1svQOcormWgpdOQNN8f_OENb_gosF4-Zd/view?usp=sharing (or simply go to the HR Page on the district website at www.laurens55.org) and send it to the LCSD 55 Transportation Office, 5058 Hwy. 76 West, Laurens, SC 29360. For more information, contact Mr. Geoffrey Stephens, Transportation Director, at 864-682-9117 or email him at gstephens@laurens55.org.
