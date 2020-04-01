School bus privatization would put severe strain on District 55 finances

 

Beginning April 1, 2020, Laurens County School District #55 will be placing Wi-Fi equipped school buses at the following locations for students to access the internet and internet-based classroom materials.

These buses will be on location for the remainder of this week (April 1 – 3, 2020). They will not be on location during spring break (April 6 - 13, 2020) but will return to operation Monday through Friday beginning April 14, 2020.

Bus 1

Laurens Terrace  9am-12:45pm

Springfield Church  1pm-5pm

Bus 2

Laurens Villa  9am-12:45pm

Eastside Church  1pm-5pm

Bus 3

Graystone Estates  9am-12:45pm

Friendship Bapt. Church  1pm-5pm

Bus 4

Carriage Farms  9am-12:45pm

Center Rabun Missionary Church (101)  1pm-5pm

Bus 5

Meadowbrook  9am-12:45pm

Spring St. Apts.  1pm-3pm

Hilltop Apts./Laurens Glen  3pm-5pm

Bus 6

Riverfork Rd./Fire Dept.  9am-12:45pm

Branch Church (Neely Ferry) 1pm-5pm