Beginning April 1, 2020, Laurens County School District #55 will be placing Wi-Fi equipped school buses at the following locations for students to access the internet and internet-based classroom materials.
These buses will be on location for the remainder of this week (April 1 – 3, 2020). They will not be on location during spring break (April 6 - 13, 2020) but will return to operation Monday through Friday beginning April 14, 2020.
Bus 1
Laurens Terrace 9am-12:45pm
Springfield Church 1pm-5pm
Bus 2
Laurens Villa 9am-12:45pm
Eastside Church 1pm-5pm
Bus 3
Graystone Estates 9am-12:45pm
Friendship Bapt. Church 1pm-5pm
Bus 4
Carriage Farms 9am-12:45pm
Center Rabun Missionary Church (101) 1pm-5pm
Bus 5
Meadowbrook 9am-12:45pm
Spring St. Apts. 1pm-3pm
Hilltop Apts./Laurens Glen 3pm-5pm
Bus 6
Riverfork Rd./Fire Dept. 9am-12:45pm
Branch Church (Neely Ferry) 1pm-5pm
