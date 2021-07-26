District 55 will be holding a free drive-thru school supply distribution on Tuesday, August 3 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m at the district office on Hillcrest Drive.
Basic school supplies and backpacks will be available for all elementary, middle, and high school students who attend District 55 schools.
Preregistration is required. Proof of ticket and student(s) must be present in the car at the time of pick up. Supplies are limited.
Click here to register.
