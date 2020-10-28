Laurens County School District #55 and #56 will operate on an eLearning schedule for all students on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
The change is a result of the increased threat of excessively high winds from Storm Zeta, which will primarily impact our area from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
According to District 55 spokesperson Ed Murray, “any winds in excess of 35 miles power hour represent a significant hazard to the operation of school buses. The most recent report from the National Weather Service has winds peaking at 45-50 miles per hour Thursday morning, making school bus operation unsafe for our students and staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.