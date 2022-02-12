Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) has earned system accreditation by Cognia™, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.
Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards that focus on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meet the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the system and all of its schools are accredited, and that LCSD 55 is recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.
“This accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Laurens 55 a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school district and each of our schools,” shared Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “This demonstrates our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”
To earn accreditation from Cognia, a school district also must implement a continuous process of improvement, and submit to internal and external review. School systems in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.
Following an intensive review of a school district, Cognia provides an Index of Education Quality (IEQ) score on a scale of 100 to 400. The average score for all institutions evaluated in the last five years is between 278.34 and 283.33; LCSD 55 exceeded that range.
“We are so pleased that our Cognia review resulted in Laurens 55 receiving an IEQ score of 338.06,” noted Thomas. “This is indicative of the quality of our school district and we are very happy with the results of our review.”
Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia System Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school system and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. Laurens County School District 55 is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”
Thomas added, “Laurens 55 continues to be a champion for our students, staff, and community. Cognia accreditation is something of which we should all be proud!”
