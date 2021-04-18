Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) participated in National Look Up at the Sky Day on April 14. Look Up at the Sky Day was created to motivate people to see the world from a different perspective and appreciate the beauty of nature.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “We have experienced some very challenging times over the past year, and I can certainly see the benefits of participating in this activity. As you know, the world goes at a breakneck speed, and sometimes it isn’t easy to keep up. We often rush through our weeks and weekends without taking time to pause and appreciate the simple things.”
LCSD 55 asked schools to allow students to participate in this activity for just a few minutes at recess, during a designated time, during class changes, and even encourage them to do it at home. The children could discuss birds, nature, clouds, shapes, etc., and tie the discussion to many academic standards.
According to an International Business Times article by Athena Chen (Look Up At The Sky Day: Simple Ways to Pause, Enjoy The Precious Things), “it’s not clear exactly where the holiday came from, it’s believed to have been made in honor of Jack Borden,” a newsman from Boston. Borden “went on to found the For Spacious Skies organization in the 1980s,” intending to inspire and encourage people to live in the moment.
