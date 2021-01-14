Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced on Thursday that they will continue with eLearning through January 28.
Students will not have classes on Friday, January 29, as it is a professional development workday for teachers.
The LCSD 55 Board of Trustees held a called meeting on Wednesday, January 13, to discuss school operations and the current community health crisis. The latest data received from health officials shows that the critical nature of the county crisis from COVID-19 remains unchanged. After consulting with local officials, the Board of Trustees, and health care officials, it was determined that continuing with eLearning will provide the safest learning environment for students and staff.
Superintendent, Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, said, “In consultation with local health authorities we hear that the spread of COVID-19 continues at a very high rate, which is taxing our health facilities. While we have personal protective equipment in place on all of our campuses, this mitigates but does not eliminate the potential for the spread of the disease. Therefore, to help reduce the spread and to minimize the impact of our schools on the health system, we will continue in eLearning operations for the next two weeks.”
District officials will continue to monitor data and consult with local and state health officials. Thomas added, “Our hope is that the health crisis will subside over the next two weeks and we will be able to return to face-to-face instruction to start the second semester.”
LCSD 55’s Student Nutrition Services Department (SNS) will continue to offer hot meals Tuesday-Friday (daily) at all school sites. (Monday 1/18/21, because it is a holiday, will be packed to send home on Friday 1/15/21). The time for pickup will remain the same 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) students will continue to pick up all of their meals on Wednesday. LCVA students will receive meals for Wednesday lunch through the following Wednesday breakfast.
