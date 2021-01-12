Despite the decision to move to eLearning for students this week, Laurens County School District #55 will move forward with early childhood school registration as previously scheduled.
Each elementary school will have staff on hand on Tuesday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and in the evening 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
LCSD 55 encourages parents preparing to send children to early childhood school for the 2021 – 2022 school year to gather and bring with them a pen and all documents to register the child at the appropriate zoned school. If you are unable to provide copies of the documents, schools will be able to assist with making copies.
To find out which school your child is zoned to, go to www.laurens55.org.
In order to register your child, you must have:
- Child’s Birth Certificate from the Health Department (not the hospital issued certificate)
- Child’s Immunization Record
- Child’s Medicaid Card if eligible
Who should register?
- Students who will be attending half-day kindergarten for 3-year-olds [Child must be three on or before September 1, 2021].
*Space is limited and will be based on enrollment and COVID-19 related restrictions.
- Students who will be attending whole-day or half-day kindergarten for 4-year-olds [Child must be four on or before September 1, 2021].
- Students who will be attending whole-day kindergarten for 5-year-olds [child must be five on or before September 1, 2021].
- Students who will be attending District 55 schools for the first time
Students currently enrolled in LCSD 55 classes for three, four, and five year olds do not need to register.
