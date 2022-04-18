In honor of Volunteer Appreciation Week, Laurens School District 55 would like to thank and acknowledge their volunteers, who give so much of their time to the district.
"To every person who gives not only your time but your support, your encouragement, your connections, and your love for our students, we are very grateful for you and you are a very special part of LSD55," said District 55 in a release.
The Volunteer Liaison from each school will be recognized for their dedicated work at a drop-in at the LSD55 District Office on April 21.
If you would like to volunteer in LSD55, please contact Lynne Todd (District Volunteer Coordinator) at 864-681-3648 or your child’s school.
