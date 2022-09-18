Each month during the school year, principals in Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) have the opportunity to nominate one support staff member and one certified staff member for the Spirit of 55 Awards.
Nominations are reviewed and scored by a district committee and one recipient is selected for each category. Winners are visited by LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas and presented with balloons, a certificate, and a gift card.
The September support staff award was presented to Angie Howell, receptionist at Laurens District 55 High School. The certified staff award was presented to Marci Sales, 4K teacher at Ford Elementary School.
“These two ladies are exceptional District 55 team members and we are thankful for all they do,” said Thomas.
