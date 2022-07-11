The annual Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) Back to School Supplies Drive-thru event is scheduled for Monday, August 1 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
This event will be held on the campus of the district administrative office, located at 301 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. The event is open to all students enrolled in the school district for the 2022-2023 school year.
Students will receive a clear bookbag and school supplies relevant to their grade level. While there is no cost to participate, advance registration is required for the event. Registration may be completed at https://SchoolSupplyDrive.eventbrite.com, or by calling the district administrative office at 864-984-3568. Each student must be registered separately.
Participants will enter the district administrative office parking lot from North Caroline Street and follow the posted signs. District officials will direct drivers through the pick-up route. Everyone must remain in their car throughout the pick-up process.
In order to receive the free bookbag and school supplies, participants must present their registration ticket, and the student must be present in the vehicle.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this opportunity for our parents and students, and we look forward to this event each year,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “It is so rewarding to see students’ smiles as they come through and recognize their principal or teacher,” added Thomas.
The list of supplies the students will receive includes clear backpacks, pencils, pens, notebooks, colored pencils, and markers. The exact supplies received will vary based on whether the student is an elementary, middle, or high school student. Any member of the community who would like to contribute supplies can drop them off at the administrative office.
