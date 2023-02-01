Laurens County School District 55 will host community listen and learn meetings to discuss data from a facilities assessment and the development of a long-range facility plan for the district.
District 55 completed a comprehensive physical conditions assessment of all district facilities during 2022. The result of the assessment was an indication of improvements for each school with a projected cost for each project.
Using the data provided, a long-range facility plan will be developed based on identified needed improvements to ensure educational adequacy, program integrity, school safety and security, and facility maintainability
The upcoming dates, times, and locations are as follows:
February 10 - 9:00 AM at LCSD 55 Administrative Office
February 13 - 6:00 PM at Hickory Tavern School
February 21 - 6:00 PM at Gray Court-Owings School
