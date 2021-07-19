Laurens County School District No. 55 (LCSD 55) is hosting a fun-filled and informative event for families of students entering 3K, 4K, and 5K for the 2021-2022 school year.
Laurens 55 Countdown to Kindergarten is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on the public square in Laurens.
“We are so excited about this community event that will provide opportunities for students entering 3K, 4K, and 5K to engage in activities that will help prepare them for kindergarten,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent.
Throughout the event, participants will practice age-appropriate skills such as sitting on the carpet, using scissors correctly, holding a lunch tray, school bus safety, using materials appropriately, cooperating with others, and following directions. Other event activities will include bouncy houses, ice cream and slushies, and distribution of books and school supplies.
Various agencies will be on-site to provide information and answer questions. Thomas noted, “Each family should leave the Countdown to Kindergarten event feeling excited and prepared for the first day of school!”
LCSD 55 recognizes the importance of early childhood education and Countdown to Kindergarten is one of multiple efforts the district is providing to help prepare youngsters for success in school.
“We know that early childhood is a time when children learn critical social and emotional skills,” said Thomas. “This is also a time when an important partnership is formed between the child, their parents, and the school.”
Families may register for the event by visiting www.laurens55.org. The first 55 students to register will receive Countdown to Kindergarten, a picture book by Alison McGhee.
