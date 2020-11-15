Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced that they will host a Virtual Parent Night on Tuesday, November 17 at 5:30 p.m.
The topic for the evening is Cell Phone and Internet Safety Awareness for Children and Parents. Retired Newberry County Sheriff’s Deputy, Todd Johnson, will be the Keynote Speaker for the event.
To access the event, parents must register through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-parent-night-tickets-126839527441. The meeting will be conducted using Zoom and the only way to gain access, is through the Eventbrite registration process. There is no cost to register or attend this event.
"With the pandemic causing the necessity for increased online services for teaching and learning, the administration of Laurens 55 felt that this topic is of great importance to families,” said LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas, “Parents are encouraged to continue to monitor students' cell phone and computer use. Students are encouraged to report anything they experience online that makes them uncomfortable and to exercise extreme caution with online interactions."
