Annette Breaux is one of the most entertaining and informative speakers in education today. Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) was the recipient of a Rural Recruitment Grant that allowed LCSD 55 induction teachers to hear directly from the renowned author at an induction meeting on Thursday, March 4.
Seven Simple Secrets, which Breaux co-wrote with Todd Whitaker, was an induction teacher book study in 2020-2021. Breaux’s writings and presentations generate an immediate impact on the relationships between teachers and students. She left the LCSD 55 induction teachers with practical techniques for rapid implementation in teacher classrooms.
In her talk, titled The Secrets to Impacting Student Achievement and Behavior, Breaux shared five basics for all teachers to remember. First, teachers must recognize that they are role models for their students. Then, she cited how important it is to teach with enthusiasm every day and relate all lessons to students' real lives.
“There needs to be a big kid living inside of you to be a great teacher,” said Breaux. Finally, she shared some classroom management techniques. Breaux also included management tricks and ways to diffuse potential problems in the classroom in her presentation.
LCSD 55 Special Projects Coordinator Alicia Scott, who oversees the induction program, said, “We are very excited to have this opportunity to bring a great educator and a great teacher to speak with our young teachers. It’s rare to have the chance to see and hear in person from someone whose work has informed your practice.”
Scott added that LCSD 55 provides all induction teachers with a mentor and supplemental training as part of LCSD 55’s new teacher support system.
Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent, added, “We understand the importance of supporting and growing new teachers. We want to help them develop into effective professionals in the classroom.”
