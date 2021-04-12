On Monday, April 12, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) joined the national celebration of reading known as D.E.A.R. Day. D.E.A.R. stands for “Drop Everything and Read.”
The day is designed to remind people of all ages to make reading a priority activity in their lives. D.E.A.R. programs have been held nationwide on April 12 in honor of Beverly Cleary’s birthday. Beverly Atlee Cleary was an American writer of children’s and young adult fiction. One of America’s most successful authors, Cleary has sold 91 million copies of her books worldwide since she published her first book in 1950. Becoming an enthusiastic reader is essential to being a lifelong learner.
On D.E.A.R. Day, LCSD 55 schools put aside all distractions and enjoyed books together for 10 minutes. Each school campus selected a time that worked best for their daily schedule, and the entire campus “dropped everything and read” for those 10 minutes. On this day, LCSD 55 also encouraged families to take at least 30 minutes to put aside all distractions and enjoy books together.
Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of LCSD 55, said, “Families can finish catching up on Wishtree, listen to the episodes from spring break from ‘Read Along Time’ with the Superintendent or choose any book they would like to enjoy together. I can’t wait to see everyone taking part!”
Wishtree is a book LCSD 55 recently gave to all elementary and middle school students to encourage a shared reading experience.
Individuals can find “Read Along Time” episodes on the district website at www.laurens55.org or the LCSD 55 Facebook account (@Laurens55).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.