One District, One Book is an initiative that creates a shared reading experience across an entire school community.
Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has provided every student in elementary and middle school with a copy of Wishtree by Katherine Applegate. The book’s reading follows a standard schedule across the entire district beginning on March 22.
LCSD 55 is asking every family to read the book together at home. As a result, every elementary and middle school family in the school district reads an inspiring book about hope, kindness, and community at the same time.
LCSD 55 will maximize the shared reading experience in each school by presenting enriching activities that enable children to share and experience the book’s characters and world. The schedule has the students and their families reading three to four chapters each day through April 5. If a family misses a day, they have the week of spring break, April 5 – 9, to make up those days.
The reading schedule, as well as audio recordings, are available online at https://www.laurens55.org/en-US/superintendents-office-f96e9dd2/one-district-one-book-e2d9373f. The audio recordings are available for those busy nights when sitting down to read together may not be possible.
During the time it takes to read the One District, One Book selection, schools will implement various activities each day to heighten and promote interest in and discussion of the book, from daily trivia questions to exciting assemblies to school-wide art and music projects.
Students experience the story with their families and enjoy participating in their follow-up activities at school the next day. This strategy builds daily awareness of each story’s details and encourages deep, attentive, and personally gratifying listening habits. Modeling this habit of regularly reading together as a family creates a strong foundation for literacy in each child’s life.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “Together we will read, together we will discuss, and together we will turn the pages, learn about each other, our world, and what it means to grow together.”
By reading a children’s novel across the entire district, LCSD 55 hopes to spark a community-wide conversation. It is a conversation on playgrounds and in parking lots, in grocery stores and churches, and throughout the district. A rich discussion involving thousands of students and families inspires an incredible appreciation of literature and creates lifelong readers, as it establishes a culture of family literacy.
Dr. Thomas added, “We want this book to be discussed at dinner tables across our community. This initiative seeks to not only provide ample literacy opportunities but also build community. We will accomplish this through the shared reading of a beautiful book that supports our wish for equity in our district. I am excited about this opportunity to grow the lifelong love of reading, spread a culture of literacy, and develop a community of readers.”
Dr. Thomas is also encouraging businesses, school board members, churches, organizations, colleges, social clubs, and agencies throughout the community to join LCSD 55 in reading and discussing the book Wishtree.
LCSD 55 will have a virtual visit from Katherine Applegate, the author of Wishtree, on Wednesday, April 28. She will discuss the book and her love of writing. On May 1, LCSD 55 will celebrate Wishing Day as students and staff have the opportunity to tie wishes onto their wishing tree.
