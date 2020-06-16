Laurens District 55 hosted their June 2020 school board meeting Monday night, a finale in sorts for Dr. Stephen Peters.
This was the final board meeting for Peters as he will turning his attention to his position as the President of the International Literacy Association within the next two weeks.
“I want to thank the staff," said Peters. "All of these programs and organizations would not be possible without the staff. And our students, have been taught to compete at a high level."
SC Representative Mark Willis presented Peters with a proclamation recognizing his "outstanding service and contributions as superintendent of Laurens County School District 55."
Seniors this year earned over $18.4 million in scholarship. The total budget for the Laurens School District 55 budget was a little over $45 million. Board members suggested that this would not have been possible without the teachers, staff, and Dr. Peters.
The board made two motions after the executive session ended. One was to approve two certified employment contract recommendations for the 2020-2021 school year. The second motion was made to terminate a certified contract for a particular employee.
A draft for the 2021-2022 calendar will be presented to the board in July or August.
According to incoming superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas, South Carolina has sent out daily lessons to enrich the students during the summer. They have been sent out and can be found on the school website.
Reading initiatives have been made for the summer. Parents are encouraged to take photos of their children and post them on social media with the #Laurens55reads. Elementary students have received summer reading books from the district.
