The Office of Academic Recovery Interventions of Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) has launched Saturday Success Sessions for Scholars.
The initiative provides virtual grade-level learning opportunities for students in kindergarten through grade 12.
“This is a great way for our students to spend a little time on a Saturday morning learning, interacting with others, and having fun,” said Kathy McMillan-Bennon, Director of Academic Recovery Interventions. “There is no cost to participate and each session will focus on a specific skill based on the South Carolina College- and Career-Ready Standards.”
All lessons taught during the sessions will be a review of previously taught grade-level skills. This enables students an opportunity to master information they may have previously missed or had struggles mastering.
Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent, noted that students will not be issued grades on these sessions. “Teachers for Saturday Success Sessions for Scholars will not issue grades, as these sessions are provided as opportunities to review, reteach, and reinforce content for mastery,” Thomas stated.
These sessions are scheduled for March 5, March 19, April 2, April 23, and April 30. There will be three grade-level sessions offered on each date. All three sessions will focus on a different skill based on the South Carolina College- and Career-Ready Standards.
Session times are 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12:00 noon. Participants have the option to take part in one, two, or all three of the sessions. During the week preceding the Saturday session, an overview of session topics by grade level and a registration link will be posted to the LCSD 55 website at www.laurens55.org.
Students who plan to participate in the sessions for February 19 can register using the following link: https://forms.gle/UVUYLaborB3R9bjy5.
“We have secured session teachers who are educators dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our students,” said Thomas. “Laurens 55 remains committed to our core work of supporting student learning. We will continue to provide opportunities to help our young people experience success.”
There will also be a social-emotional learning component among the sessions offered using the In Focus curriculum that teaches students soft skills valued in the school and work environments. Thomas shared, “We know how important it is to reinforce and provide students with opportunities to acquire and effectively apply knowledge, positive attitudes, and the skills necessary to manage emotions, set and achieve goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish positive relationships and make good, responsible decisions.”
Questions about Saturday Success Sessions for Scholars may be directed to Kathy McMillan-Bennon by phone at 864-984-3568, or by email at kmbennon@laurens55.org.
