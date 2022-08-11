With plans underway for the return of students on August 16 to classrooms in Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55), district personnel and officers of the Laurens Police Department (LPD) recently participated in active shooter response training.
While the hope is that there will never be a need to put these skills into action, officials realize that preparation is required in the event of emergency situations.
District superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “It is important to be prepared and proactive, and to have a plan in place.”
The training is one component of the combined focus of law enforcement and the school district to provide safe teaching and learning environments for students and staff in all schools of LCSD 55.
In addition to safety measures already in place, district officials have taken additional steps to enhance safety for the new school year with the implementation of weapons detection systems and a requirement that all students use clear backpacks.
Through fundraising efforts that resulted in generous donations from the community, LCSD 55 has also purchased two weapons detection canines that will be active in all of the schools. A safety curriculum will also be taught for students.
Along with the new safety measures, the district will continue to have school resource officers in schools.
“Safety is a top priority in District 55 and we are committed to providing and maintaining safe teaching and learning environments,” said Thomas. “We want environments where our scholars can thrive and our educators can focus on moving learning forward.”
Superintendent Thomas noted that weapons, threats, bullying, harassment, illegal substances, and violence of any kind on any school campus will not be tolerated by LCSD 55.
“Parents, guardians, students, and staff are asked to immediately report any instances of such known actions. Reporting parties will remain anonymous. All necessary steps will be taken to hold violators accountable in accordance with district regulations and law enforcement agencies,” said Thomas.
“I grew up in this community, attended school here, and have children who attend school in Laurens 55,” said the superintendent. “I feel safe in our community and I feel even more confident with the recent training and security measures put into place in our district.”
The school district encourages parents to discuss school safety with their child, and to monitor activities. School staff members are available to discuss concerns with parents and students.
