Every year, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) helps United Way of Laurens County (UWLC) support senior citizens in Laurens County through their “Bags of Love” campaign.
Despite the current pandemic conditions, this year was no exception as the schools in LCSD 55 continued to support this vital program through the donations collected at each school.
According to UWLC, “There are hundreds of seniors in our community living alone and dependent on community agencies for food, socialization, and basic human contact.”
The campaign asks people to put together bags of recommended items including toiletries, books, candy (sugar-free), and other items that might be beneficial. The schools collect these items and package them up, often having the children decorate the bags to add to the “Love” theme of the campaign. When the bags are ready, UWLC picks them up from the schools and works with Meals on Wheels to deliver the bags to homebound senior citizens.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said, “We really appreciate the partnership we have with the United Way. They help our kids out with school supplies every year and we are very happy to help them with other worthwhile initiatives that support the broader community. This campaign is one of our favorites every year.”
