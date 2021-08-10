The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act was signed into law on March 11, 2021, resulting in the US Department of Education providing additional monies for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.
These funds are provided to state educational agencies (SEAs) for distribution to local educational agencies (LEAs) to help address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools throughout the nation.
South Carolina will receive $2,112,051,487 in ARP ESSER funds from the Act, of which 90 percent will flow through to school districts with amounts determined in proportion to the amount of Title I, Part A funds received in Summer 2020 from funds under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).
Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is allocated $15,511,731. The remaining funds will be used for state-level activities to address issues caused by COVID-19.
Stakeholders in LCSD 55 are encouraged to participate in an additional opportunity to provide input on the local district spending of ESSER III funds. Other feedback opportunities have been provided through public surveys and the L55 Stakeholder Task Force. Input may be provided using the survey link available here. The link will remain active until Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas noted, “On behalf of the school district, I want to encourage all of our stakeholders to take a moment and complete the online survey. This data will be considered as we write our ESSER III plans. While the plans may not be able to accommodate every request, we feel that as a whole, the input gained will provide valuable directives as to how we should proceed with spending any remaining funds.”
