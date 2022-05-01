Laurens County School District 55 will host a workshop for volunteers interested in being a part of their Reading Buddies program on May 10 from 9am-3pm at the District's administrative office on Hillcrest Drive in Laurens.
The goal in making and distributing Reading Buddies is to encourage early learners to grow a love of reading. Children can “read” to their Buddy, or cuddle their Buddy while a caregiver reads to them.
Reading Buddies help encourage children to read by simply being present as a listening ear, or by serving as a routine reminder. Reading Buddies love to listen to stories and cuddle with a book.
To volunteer, contact Ashton McNuer at 864-681-3642 or email abmcnuer@laurens55.org.
