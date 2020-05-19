Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will consolidate regularly scheduled meal pick up for E.B. Morse Elementary with meal pick-up at Laurens Middle School. Meals will not be available at the E.B. Morse Elementary location on Thursday, May 21.
Meal pickups for E.B. Morse students and families will be at Laurens Middle School from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, May 21.
In addition, due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Thursday meal pick up (May 21) will include meals for Thursday through Monday. There will be no meal distribution on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Instead, meal pick up next week will be on Tuesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 28.
