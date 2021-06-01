At the May meeting of the Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Board of Trustees, action was taken to modify two days on the district calendar during the final week of the current school year.
With this action, Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17, will now be Early Dismissal days for students. This means students will dismiss 2.5 hours earlier than normal. Breakfast and lunch will be provided both days.
Making the request before trustees, Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Dr. Jody Penland noted, “With the school year extending so far into June this year due to the pandemic, we feel that this modification will provide time for our teachers to finish their end of the year tasks and have rooms ready for summer maintenance prior to their last day of work.”
“We are planning for meaningful instruction to continue in our classrooms until students walk out of the buildings on June 18,” says Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “This has been a year unlike any other, but our district remains focused on providing learning opportunities until the end of the year.”
Following is the schedule for the final week of the current school year:
- Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15 – Normal schedule for students
- Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17 – Early release schedule for students
- Students will be dismissed 2.5 hours early.
- Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
- Friday, June 18 – Half-day schedule for students
- Students will be dismissed 3.5 hours early.
- Breakfast will be provided. Lunch will not be provided.
Parents may contact their child’s school if they have questions about specific dismissal times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.