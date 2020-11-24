During her Superintendent’s Report to the Board of Trustees of Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) on Monday night, Dr. Ameca Thomas reported that all LCSD 55 students not attending Laurens County Virtual Academy (LCVA) will return from the Thanksgiving holiday on a full five day face-to-face schedule on November 30, 2020.
This means grades 7, 9, and 10 will end their hybrid schedule and join their classmates on middle and high school campuses who had already returned on a 4-day per week schedule. All elementary students are already on a five day per week face-to-face schedule. With all students returning after the Thanksgiving holiday, there will no longer be Wednesday eLearning days for secondary students and teachers.
Thomas indicated that the receipt of the final shipments of Plexiglas along with continued safety protocols regarding face masks and social distancing have allowed the return to face-to-face instruction despite the increase in cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and in Laurens County.
In order to account for the impact of the virus, live streaming of classes will continue for students who may be in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. LCSD 55 will still need to plan for the influx of additional students as approximately 770 students currently attending LCVA have indicated they will move back to face-to-face instruction in the second semester. Approximately 950 students have indicated they plan on staying online with LCVA through the second semester.
Thomas also announced the availability of additional tutoring services beginning November 30, 2020. These services are being paid for with CARES funding and students will not have to pay for any tutoring services. Parents may contact their child’s school for more information on the days and times for these additional services on each campus.
In addition, LCSD 55 has 644 available spots through the ENGAGE program for the provision of academic coaches for individual students who may be identified as at risk due to chronic absenteeism or other factors. Parents may also request tutoring services from an academic coach for their child. Parent requests would be honored as an addition to the 644 available spots.
